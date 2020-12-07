(The Center Square) – New stay-at-home orders that Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week went into effect at midnight Sunday in Southern California and the San Juaquin Valley, impacting some 33 million people.
Newsom said Thursday that the state would be divided into five regions and a three-week lockdown would be implemented when a region’s available intensive care unit beds fell below 15 percent as the state fights yet another surge of coronavirus cases.
ICU capacity for Southern California fell below 15 percent on Friday and was down to 10 percent by Sunday. In the San Juaquin Valley, capacity was at 7 percent Sunday.
Health officials say the Northern California and Greater Sacramento regions will see similar numbers within a week. The five counties that make up the Bay Area region, where ICU capacity remains above 15 percent, self-imposed the stay-at-home order Sunday ahead of state action.
Since the pandemic began in mid-March, California has reported 1,352,148 confirmed cases, including 20,475 Sunday, and 19,938 deaths, including 56 Sunday.
The order means that indoor and outdoor playgrounds, bars, wineries, hair and nail salons, barber shops, theaters, museums, zoos, aquariums and cardrooms must close. Restaurants must continue to offer take-out or delivery service, with no indoor or outdoor dining allowed.
Nonessential travel is prohibited, as are hotel stays for leisure. Retail stores can stay open at 20 percent of maximum occupancy.
Los Angeles County, which continues to be hardest hit, reported 10,500 new cases Sunday, its highest single-day total. Some 3,000 people in the county are hospitalized with the virus, more than quadruple the amount from early October.
Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, told media outlets that hospitalizations could reach 4,000 and said she thinks the current surge is probably due to people who gathered with others from outside their household over the Thanksgiving weekend.
L.A. County is also averaging 39 coronavirus deaths per day over the past week, four times as many as in early November. Los Angeles Unified School District also closed all schools that had previously met safety protocols to reinstate classroom learning.
Statewide, average daily new cases have increased sixfold since early October and the average daily death rate has tripled in the last month.
Officials in Orange County, however, are speaking out about the shutdown order. County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said it is “problematic” to lump 11 counties together in the Southern California region when Los Angeles County accounts for 25 percent of the region’s population. She also noted that Orange County’s ICU bed capacity is above 20 percent.
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes also said in a statement that deputies would not be dispatched to enforce compliance, calling it a matter of personal responsibility and not law enforcement.”