(The Center Square) – California led the nation in new unemployment claims filed last week as stay-at-home restrictions continue to force nonessential businesses to shutter.
According to U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday, 660,966 new claims were filed in California for the week ending April 11. That's down from the 918,814 claims filed the week prior, but continued the four-week surge in layoffs.
The numbers are daunting at the national level as well, with another 5.2 million people filing for unemployment. More than 6 million people filed across the country in each of the previous two weeks.
"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 8.2 percent for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," the release from the Department of Labor stated. "This marks the highest level of the seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate in the history of the seasonally adjusted series. The previous high was 7.0 percent in May of 1975."
On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined a comprehensive plan for easing restrictions on the state's residents and businesses that included individuals needing to wear masks in public, temperatures being taken before people enter businesses, restaurants reopening but with fewer tables so social distancing guidelines can be continued, and schools staggering schedules so fewer students attend at one time.
At Wednesday's briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Trump said he was talking to the nation's governors this morning about new federal guidelines that will allow many shuttered businesses to reopen, but at first only in pockets of the country least affected by the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 28,000 Americans.
In California, more than 820 people have died from COVID-19.