(The Center Square) – An additional 246,115 California residents filed unemployment claims in the week ending May 9, most in the country, according to U.S. Department of Labor statistics.

About 4.7 million California workers have filed for benefits since a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 closed businesses deemed nonessential.

Nationwide, 2.44 million workers filed new claims for benefits last week, bringing the U.S. total to nearly 39 million.

Last week's filings in California increased by 33,448 over the week ending May 9, when 212,667 workers in the state sought unemployment benefits.

The surge of claims forced the state to borrow billions of dollars from the federal government to keep up with the benefits, though it recently paid the money back.

