(The Center Square) – In Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia’s 25th Congressional District, located about an hour south of Los Angeles, law enforcement has been cracking down on illegal drug activities stemming from open border policies, which have ushered into the state an influx of criminal activity, Garcia says.
Within the last few months, some parts of Antelope Valley have been overrun with large-scale operations producing black-market marijuana. California has legalized the growing and selling of marijuana, but these operations are unlicensed.
They are primarily run by “transnational criminal organizations,” Garcia says, who use illegal immigrants acting as indentured servants to grow the marijuana. Thousands of these “massive illegal operations” exist in his district and throughout California, he says.
And while California farmers have been denied water by the California Water Board and the state suffers from a drought, these growers “are stealing water and other resources, threatening community members with violence, human trafficking illegal immigrants, and money laundering billions of dollars,” Garcia writes in an op-ed published by Fox News.
Earlier this year, Garcia toured an area where illegal growers are operating with the L.A County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Alex Villanueva launched an operation with nearly 500 deputies working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to locate and destroy illegal marijuana plantations.
In June, his office landed the largest illegal drug bust in the county’s history. Officials found and destroyed 70 to 80 houses filled with illegal marijuana in the open desert. They brought bulldozers to the scene and totally leveled the operation. In one location alone, they estimated, was $50 million worth of product.
They ultimately confiscated $1.2 billion in illegally grown marijuana, arrested 131 people, rescued 180 animals, and seized numerous firearms.
"The origins of the sheriff’s department date back to 1850 when this was the Wild West," Villanueva said at the time of the bust. "And we introduced law and order back in those days. Now, come 2021, we’re going to have to redo the same concept. We’re going to reintroduce this law and order and make sure we drive these people out of business and give this community back to the residents."
Also in June, Vllanueva requested a state of emergency to address the county’s homeless problem, which he says has gotten out of control and residents’ lives are being endangered.
The drug bust comes after Customs and Border Patrol reports that it’s arrested more illegal immigrants with criminal convictions this fiscal year than last fiscal year after convicted criminals reentered the southern border, some with multiple convictions.
Those with homicide convictions apprehended by Border Patrol in the first few months of FY 2021 compared to FY 2020 increased by over 30%; those with human or drug trafficking convictions by 27%; sex offenders by 50%; burglary, robbery, larceny, theft and fraud convictions up 26%.
These numbers exclude those apprehended by local and state law enforcement in California, and other states.