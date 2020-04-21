(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced the launch of a new website where Californians from across the state can sign up to volunteer where help is needed and engage with other volunteers who are doing their part during the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort is an attempt "to organize a volunteer corp that is much more deliberative than we have in the past," Newsom said.
Noting that food banks have lost 70 percent of their volunteer force during the pandemic, Newsom said volunteers are needed to check in on seniors, to help disabled people with groceries, to deliver meals to those who need it, to tutor, to help at shelters and more.
The governor introduced California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, who has been tapped to lead the effort.
"We are asking all Californians who are healthy to stand up, to step up to make a difference in your communities, " Fryday said. "We are going to defeat COVID apart. But we are going to emerge from this stronger because we do it together."
The website is californiansforall.ca.gov.
"If you're sitting at home and want to figure out how you can contribute ... here's your opportunity," Newsom said.
The governor also announced a 7.4 percent increase in positive cases over the past 24 hours, including a 5 percent increase in the number of deaths. California has more than 34,000 confirmed cases and 1,237 deaths.