(The Center Square) — A coalition of landlords in California sent a letter to state lawmakers this week arguing that the current COVID-19 rent relief programs are economically unsustainable, and that legislators should work with rental property owners to solve the state’s looming unpaid rent crisis.
In the letter to Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D–San Diego, and Gov. Gavin Newsom, the group said it can’t support lawmakers' efforts to extend the programs for another year.
Instead, the group offered their support for Senate Bill 3—legislation that would extend the relief program only through March 31, 2021—as an olive branch to begin negotiations. They said the timeframe is sufficient “to find workable and timely solutions.”
Signatories include the Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association, the California Rental Housing Association, the Apartment Association of Orange County, and the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles.
“We understand and empathize with the people for whom we provide housing. We know the Legislature is tasked with finding ways to lessen the COVID-19 crisis' effects, especially for those who can least afford it or those on the front lines. However, we believe any temporary or permanent discussion about how to help those affected by COVID-19, must involve our groups and our members,” the three-page document reads.
Gov. Newsom issued an executive order declaring an indefinite, statewide eviction moratorium for renters who failed to pay their rent. Since that time, the coalition estimates its members have not been paid over $53 million.
In October, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia estimated California’s unpaid rent burden could surpass $1.7 billion by the end of March.
If the relief programs extend beyond that point, the coalition argued, many property owners could be forced to sell their properties for below market-rate value, potentially defaulting on bank loans and mortgages in turn.
"Our members have families, and they are trying to pay their taxes and mortgages too. They are trying to put food on their tables, trying to put kids through college, and trying to save for retirement, just like everyone else. Just because our members may own a rental property does not mean they have not experienced the impacts of fulltime job loss or contracted the Coronavirus or cannot work while caring for a family member that may be ill,” the letter concludes.