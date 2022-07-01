(The Center Square) – California Governor Gavin Newsom took a few different actions in response to wildfires.
Newsom declared a state of emergency in Santa Barbara County as a result of the Alisal Fire. He also declared one Monterey County due to Colorado Fire impacts. Plus, he signed an executive order extending price gouging restrictions in Butte, El Dorado and Plumas counties through September 30, 2022.
"The emergency proclamations enable Caltrans to request immediate federal assistance for highway repairs or reconstruction in Santa Barbara and Monterey counties," the press release from the governor's office reads. "The emergency proclamation for Santa Barbara County directs the Office of Emergency Services to assist recovery efforts in the county pursuant to the California Disaster Assistance Act, and includes a provision to ease access to unemployment benefits for those unemployed as a result of the Alisal Fire."
In addition to telling residents to obey emergency officials and the Office of Emergency Services to offer assistance to local government, the Santa Barbara County order makes it easier to obtain unemployment benefits and orders the California Department of Transportation to "request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program."
Here is what the unemployment benefits provision of the order says
"The provisions of Unemployment Insurance Code section 1253 imposing a one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance applicants are suspended as to all applicants who are unemployed as a direct result of the Alisal Fire who applied for unemployment insurance benefits during the time period beginning October 11, 2021 and ending on the close of business on April 11, 2022, and who are otherwise eligible for unemployment insurance benefits," he said
The Monterey County order didn't mention unemployment benefits, but it did request assistance from the Federal Highway Administration's Emergency Relief Program to help repair highways in the region.
Meanwhile, the anti-price gouging executive order comes as parts of California try to recover from past wildfires.
Here is what Newsom ordered:
"Provisions of Penal Code section 396, subdivision (b), as it relates to building materials and housing, as well as subdivisions (c), (d), (e), and (f) will remain in effect until September 30, 2022, in El Dorado and Plumas counties as impacted by fires covered by States of Emergency proclaimed in July and August of 2021. The time limitations under these subdivisions are hereby waived."
"Provisions of Penal Code section 396, subdivision (b), as it relates to building materials and housing, as well as subdivisions (c), (e), and (f) will remain in effect until September 30, 2022, in Butte County as impacted by fires covered by States of Emergency proclaimed between 2018 and 2020. The time limitations under these subdivisions are hereby waived."