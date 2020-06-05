On June 3, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued an executive order giving counties permission to consolidate polling places in the Nov. 3 general election, provided they offer three days of early voting.
Newsom authorized counties to operate one polling place per 10,000 registered voters, provided that those locations are open eight hours per day from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 for early voting.
On May 8, Newsom issued an executive order directing county officials to deliver mail-in ballots to all registered voters in the Nov. 3 general election.
California is one of five states that have opted to send absentee/mail-in ballots automatically to all eligible voters in certain elections. It is the first state to extend that practice to the Nov. 3 general election.