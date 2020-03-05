California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday after the state recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus.
A 71-year-old unidentified man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship died from COVID-19, as its officially known, less than two weeks after he returned to his California home.
His is the only known death from coronavirus outside of the 10 death recorded in the state of Washington.
The cruise ship now is being held off the coast of California as federal health officials test the remaining passengers.
Newsom said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference that he declared the state of emergency to make available more resources to help California contain the virus. He's also asked the legislature for $20 million to help in the effort.
More than 9,400 people are being monitored for COVID-19 across California, Newsom said.