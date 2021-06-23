(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom will face a recall election after more than 1.7 million signatures to a petition seeking a vote for his ouster were verified.
The California Secretary of State’s Office said Wednesday evening that enough signatures had been validated to confirm the recall election.
In launching the recall effort, supported cited the governor's strict restrictions on individuals, businesses, churches and other entities to slow the spread of COVID-19. They turned in more than 1.7 million signatures by the March 17 deadline, according to Ballotpedia. Those who signed had until June 8 to request the removal of their signature from the petition. Only 43 were removed.
"It's just been one thing after another with this governor and finally he's going to be held accountable," state Assemblyman James Gallagher told Fox News Wednesday night.
At the election, still to be scheduled, voters will answer two questions. They will be asked a simple yes or no question first: Do they want to remove Newsom? Next, they would be asked to select one of several candidates listed on the ballot as a potential replacement. According to state law, removing Newsom requires a simple majority vote. If that happens, whichever candidate receives the most votes on the second question would become the next governor.
Newsom is the second California governor to face a recall election. Former Democratic Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003, and voters chose Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger to replace him.