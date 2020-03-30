(The Center Square) – As the number of people hospitalized in California by the novel coronavirus doubled over the past four days, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said the state will need more health care workers to treat new patients as the surge is expected to continue.
The state also needs to collect more personal protection equipment and other supplies such as ventilators, he said, and more places to treat the anticipated surge.
"In the last four days we have seen a doubling of the number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19," Newsom said. "We've also seen a tripling of the number of ICU patients in our system in the last four days."
Newsom announced a new initiative, HealthCorps.ca.gov, to pair retired health care workers and others who are close to receiving their licenses with hospitals that are going to need the help.
The governor said the state is looking for more doctors, nurses, technicians, experts in respiratory care, mental health practitioners and others to help with the expected surge in new patients.
"We have more licensed health care professionals in the state of California than any state in the nation, some 766,000 professionals ..." Newsom said. "But we estimate we have the capacity to increase our ranks by an additional 37,000 plus professionals that are in that time life where they, again, may have recently retired or they are in the process of getting their licensed and their degrees."
Newsom signed an executive order that temporarily suspends licensing and certification requirements for health care workers.
“To treat the rising number of patients with COVID-19, our state needs more workers in the health care field to join the fight," he said. "If you have a background in health care, we need your help.”
As of Monday, more than 6,300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in California, and more than 130 have died.