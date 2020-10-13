(The Center Square) – Officials in California are reporting decreasing numbers for two key metrics – the positivity rate and average deaths per day – as the state slowly starts to reopen for a second time in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The positivity rate is the percentage of coronavirus tests each day that come back positive. That rate now stands at a 2.6 percent average over the past two weeks, down 0.2 percent since the beginning of the month.
That number looks even better considering that also during the past two weeks the state has averaged a record high of 122,000 tests per day. The positivity rate one month ago was 3.5 percent.
The average number of daily fatalities during the past week has dropped to 58, down from 67 the previous week. It marks the second week with fewer than 500 deaths, the second time the number has been under 500 in three months.
Since the pandemic began, California has reported 857,573 confirmed cases, including 2,813 Monday, and 16,588 deaths, including 18 Monday.
The California Department of Public Health has also released new guidelines for public gatherings. They should continue to be held outside and include face masks, social distancing and frequent sanitizing.
Such gatherings should be limited to three separate households and the host should collect names and phone numbers in case the need for contact tracing arises.
“Keep the households you interact with stable over time,” the directive states. “By spending time with the same people, the risk of transmission is reduced.”
The department also recommends that gatherings be limited to two hours or less and that shared food and beverage items be avoided.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said he would send a team of health officials to theme parks in other states to learn what practices they have in place before he finalizes plans to allow places such as Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Sea World to reopen.
Although there have been reports that parks in other states have not experienced outbreaks, Newsom said he wants an assessment from his own team.
“We’re doing our own stubborn research because this is serious,” he said at a news conference. “We’re entering not just the flu season but we’re entering a period of time where people are more likely to start congregating and mixing back indoors.”
Newsom said he is particularly concerned about possible virus transmission from out-of-state visitors.
Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando in Florida, for example, are limiting occupancy by requiring not just an entry ticket but also date-specific reservations.