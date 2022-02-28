(The Center Square) – While California will officially lift its statewide school mask mandate on March 12, school districts across the state will still have the option to retain their mask requirements, state officials said Monday.
California officials announced Monday that the state will no longer require face masks in schools in mid-March, though masking remains “strongly recommended.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday that the change in guidance for schools comes as California has seen a 66% drop in cases, a 48% drop in hospitalizations and a 50% drop in hospital admissions over the past two weeks. He added that officials expect the metrics to continue to improve leading up to March 12.
“The two weeks is important because we see ourselves getting even lower, creating even less likelihood for community, and frankly, school transmission,” Ghaly said during a news briefing on Monday. “If we can cut transmission rates by 25% or even 50% more in the next 11 days or so, that creates an even lower risk of individuals, masked or unmasked, from getting infected in schools, which are really essential places unlike some other entities.”
Ghaly acknowledged Monday that school districts maintain the ability to keep their mask requirements in place, despite the state’s new guidance.
“We are saying at the state level that if the conditions warrant it and the conversations guide to it, that those districts, those jurisdictions should feel empowered to keep masking in place because that is the decision that they’re making to keep their community safe,” Ghaly said.
Shortly after officials announced Monday that the state would no longer require masks in schools, San Francisco Unified School District announced it would not be lifting its mask mandate, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The district is the seventh-largest in the state and has more than 57,000 students, according to the school’s website.
The state’s largest school district, Los Angeles Unified School District, did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether or not it would align with the state’s new school masking guidance. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that the school district could be bound to an agreement with its teacher unions to continue requiring face masks through the end of the school year.
In a statement, the California Teachers Association said Monday that they support the decisions of local educators and parents in determining school safety, noting that the announcement is “bound to disrupt and destabilize some school communities.”
“Reaction to today’s announcement will be mixed,” California Teachers Association President E. Toby Boyd said in a statement. “Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid. We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families.”
According to a poll released last week from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, interest in masking remains high among California voters, with nearly two-thirds of voters supporting a mask mandate in schools this year. With this in mind, Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who has introduced several recent pieces of legislation aimed at keeping schools safe for kids, asked Californians to continue wearing masks indoors to “protect the vulnerable among us.”
“As a pediatrician and a father, I want schools to remain open and safe and educators need to ensure all students, including many at-risk for COVID, are protected by vaccination, universal masking, good ventilation, and testing,” Pan said in a statement Monday. “And our leaders should not tolerate bullying, intimidation or the assault of any Californian choosing to wear a mask in public.
“Two-thirds of voters in California support mask and vaccine requirements because they care about the safety of their family and neighbors, and we caring Californians will lead by example.”