(The Center Square) – State gas taxes and fees in California amount to 60.6 cents per gallon, the highest rate among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
As of January of this year, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California was $3.52. And the state’s gas tax as a share of the total cost of a gallon of gas stood at 17.2 percent.
In addition to state gas taxes – which can make up between 5 percent and more than 20 percent of the cost of gas – the federal government levies a tax of 18.4 cents per gallon, 24/7 Wall St. reported.
The analysis is based on data from the American Petroleum Institute, which advocates for the oil industry. As a rule, in states that place higher taxes on gasoline, registered vehicles are driven fewer miles annually, the study found.
The average cost of a gallon of gas nationwide in January was $2.50, well below the average price eight years ago, when gas cost $4 per gallon, according to 24/7 Wall St.
---
State Gas Taxes, From Lowest to Highest
|Rank
|State
|State Gas Tax (Cents per Gallon)
|Average Gas Price per Gallon as of January 2020
|State Tax as % of Gas Price
|Miles Traveled per Driver Annually
|50
|Alaska
|14.4
|$2.98
|4.8%
|10,237
|49
|Missouri
|17.4
|$2.15
|8.1%
|17,926
|48
|Mississippi
|18.8
|$2.20
|8.5%
|19,791
|47
|New Mexico
|18.9
|$2.37
|8.0%
|18,711
|46
|Arizona
|19.0
|$2.82
|6.7%
|12,516
|45
|Oklahoma (tied)
|20.0
|$2.22
|9.0%
|18,142
|44
|Texas (tied)
|20.0
|$2.17
|9.2%
|16,237
|43
|Louisiana
|20.0
|$2.21
|9.1%
|14,610
|42
|Virginia
|22.0
|$2.30
|9.6%
|14,393
|41
|Colorado
|22.0
|$2.56
|8.6%
|12,711
|40
|South Carolina
|22.8
|$2.22
|10.3%
|14,769
|39
|Delaware
|23.0
|$2.24
|10.3%
|12,943
|38
|North Dakota
|23.0
|$2.44
|9.4%
|17,558
|37
|New Hampshire
|23.8
|$2.45
|9.7%
|11,859
|36
|Wyoming
|24.0
|$2.57
|9.3%
|24,898
|35
|Kansas
|24.0
|$2.24
|10.7%
|14,976
|34
|Arkansas
|24.8
|$2.23
|11.1%
|17,095
|33
|Kentucky
|26.0
|$2.33
|11.2%
|16,337
|32
|Massachusetts
|26.5
|$2.56
|10.4%
|13,530
|31
|Alabama
|27.2
|$2.25
|12.1%
|17,796
|30
|Tennessee
|27.4
|$2.27
|12.1%
|14,997
|29
|Minnesota
|28.6
|$2.39
|12.0%
|17,823
|28
|South Dakota
|30.0
|$2.41
|12.5%
|15,224
|27
|Maine
|30.0
|$2.53
|11.9%
|14,207
|26
|Nebraska
|30.2
|$2.39
|12.7%
|14,768
|25
|Iowa
|30.5
|$2.30
|13.3%
|14,725
|24
|Vermont
|30.8
|$2.63
|11.7%
|13,005
|23
|Utah
|31.1
|$2.60
|12.0%
|15,793
|22
|Montana
|32.8
|$2.52
|13.0%
|15,752
|21
|Wisconsin
|32.9
|$2.37
|13.9%
|15,364
|20
|Idaho
|33.0
|$2.58
|12.8%
|14,139
|19
|Nevada
|33.8
|$2.97
|11.4%
|14,278
|18
|Georgia
|34.5
|$2.34
|14.7%
|18,337
|17
|Rhode Island
|35.0
|$2.55
|13.7%
|10,580
|16
|West Virginia
|35.7
|$2.48
|14.4%
|17,107
|15
|North Carolina
|36.4
|$2.33
|15.6%
|16,130
|14
|Maryland
|36.7
|$2.41
|15.2%
|13,561
|13
|Oregon
|36.8
|$2.97
|12.4%
|12,573
|12
|Ohio
|38.5
|$2.43
|15.9%
|14,251
|11
|Connecticut
|40.1
|$2.63
|15.2%
|12,126
|10
|New Jersey
|41.4
|$2.57
|16.1%
|12,225
|9
|Michigan
|42.0
|$2.37
|17.7%
|14,314
|8
|Florida
|42.3
|$2.41
|17.5%
|14,433
|7
|New York
|45.0
|$2.68
|16.8%
|10,128
|6
|Indiana
|46.6
|$2.36
|19.7%
|17,765
|5
|Hawaii
|48.4
|$3.66
|13.2%
|11,479
|4
|Washington
|49.4
|$3.10
|16.0%
|10,553
|3
|Illinois
|53.7
|$2.60
|20.7%
|12,387
|2
|Pennsylvania
|58.7
|$2.70
|21.7%
|11,356
|1
|California
|60.6
|$3.52
|17.2%
|12,900
Source: 24/7 Wall St.