As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus topped 4,000, more offices are being closed to help slow the spread.
The state announced an additional 1,026 cases Thursday night, bringing the count to 4,040. Of the confirmed cases, 83 people have died in California.
Also Thursday, the state Department of Motor Vehicles announced that all of its field offices are closing Friday until further notice to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that originated in China in December.
“Essential services will continue by mail, through available online services, kiosks, virtually and other means,” a news release from the department states.
In the Bay area, where 1,527 cases have been confirmed, San Francisco Mayor London Breedsaid the city is looking for up to 3,000 hotel rooms to house as many as 3,000 homeless people.
Also Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the $2 trillion coronavrisu stimulus bill passed by Congress would provide help to the state and its residents.
“It means an additional $600 a week in Unemployment Insurance for the many Californians who have already lost jobs and the many more who will during this crisis, provides emergency loans and grants to help small businesses and nonprofits keep people employed, and it provides direct aid to state and local governments so that we can respond to this emergency and aid communities and families during this time,” Newsom said in a statement.
“States and local governments are on the front lines of fighting this pandemic – scaling up the capacity of our health system, supporting first responders, providing food aid, and supporting workers as they seek to make ends meet amid massive job losses,” he added.