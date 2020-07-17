(The Center Square) – As the number of coronavirus cases and concerns over exposure increase, California state health officials have developed a tiered system outlining who should be prioritized for testing.
As of Thursday night, the state had 364,864 confirmed cases and 7,490 deaths. That includes an additional 9,790 new cases and an additional 116 deaths reported Thursday.
The new testing guidelines move away from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s earlier plans that anyone who wanted to should get tested as testing facilities have reported a surge in requests and a backlog in lab results.
“Today’s testing guidelines set priorities – Tier 1 and Tier 2 priorities – that look to focus our initial testing on people who have symptoms,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said at a news conference.
Newsom originally set a target of conducting a minimum of 60,000 tests per day, but the state has been surpassing 100,000 tests per day for several weeks, leading many counties to report a shortage in test kits.
Under the new guidelines, Tier 1 will include hospital patients who show symptoms of coronavirus, people who have been in close contact with anyone who tests positive for the virus, and testing by state and local health officials to help manage outbreaks.
Tier 2 will be anyone exhibiting symptoms and people who work in high-risk settings and have frequent exposure to the public, such as first responders, correctional officers, nursing home employees and homeless shelter workers. Tier 2 also includes people who need to be tested before being admitted to a hospital or being discharged to another care facility.
Tier 3 are workers who have frequent interactions with the public or cannot maintain safe social distancing measures such as retail, food service, agriculture, education, child care and public transportation.
Tier 4 is for people who are asymptomatic but believe they are at a high risk for exposure, as well as routine employer testing.
In another decision Thursday brought on by the current pandemic, the California Supreme Court decided to lower the passing score for the state bar exam and allow law school graduates to take it remotely in October.
The exam, considered one of the toughest in the country, had been scheduled for this month.
The court said recent graduates told them they were losing job offers and were concerned about being able to start making payments on their school loans.
Under the new method, aspiring lawyers would also be able to obtain a license by working through early 2022 under the supervision of a licensed attorney.