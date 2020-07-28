(The Center Square) – Democrats and Republicans in the California legislature are at odds over enhanced unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A $600 a week federal supplement to workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic is set to expire Friday. That's on top of state unemployment benefits.
If Congress doesn't act to extend the supplement, Democrats in the state legislature want the state to pick up the $600 weekly enhancement.
State Republicans, however, want the additional benefits capped at $200 a week. That's the same amount that U.S. Senate Republicans are proposing in the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection, and Schools (HEALS) Act that was released Monday.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and many Republicans said the $600 in additional weekly benefits discouraged some workers from returning to their jobs because they made more off unemployment.
If Congress approves any extension of the federal unemployment benefit, California's Democratic lawmakers propose filling any gap up to $600.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, hasn't weighed in yet.
“I would be remiss to comment until I have a chance to review the details,” Newsom said at a Monday news conference. “We have to include a framework of bringing people along as we reopen our economy.”