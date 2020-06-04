(The Center Square) – With a June 15 deadline looming, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, said there's a deal among the Democratic-led state Legislature to close the state’s $54.3 billion budget gap.
If the legislature and governor don’t enact a budget by June 15, they don’t get paid, according to the state constitution.
Regardless of what they pass, the governor still has the authority to veto all or part of the proposed budget.
Newsom’s mid-May $203 billion proposal includes a 10 percent across-the-board spending cut for California universities, $8 billion in spending reductions for K-12 schools and a 10 percent temporary pay cut for public employees. The pay cuts would be temporary if California receives additional federal aid from Congress, which would pay for salary increases and raises.
Newsom’s plan also cancels raises negotiated by unions last year that are scheduled to go into effect in July. Not increasing state employees’ wages at a time when more than 4.5 million Californians are out of work would save taxpayers $3.6 billion.
Instead, legislative leaders rejected Newsom’s cuts, proposed spending more of the state’s reserves, borrowing more money from internal accounts, and delaying spending reductions until later in the year. The delays are based on their hope that Congress will pass another economic stimulus bill specifically for state and local governments no later than Oct. 1.
“The key budget goal is preserving programs serving those who are most vulnerable. Nevertheless, all the budget plans being discussed acknowledge the possibility that more difficult cuts will be necessary, due to COVID spending needs and weak revenues,” Rendon said in a statement. “This will be especially true if Washington, D.C. doesn’t step up.”
Republicans have consistently criticized the governor and Democratic leadership for proposing a budget that relies so heavily on federal money.
“By opposing minor pandemic-induced pay cuts for public employees, California politicians are putting their union paymasters' priorities above their constituents," Jordan Bruneau, communications director at the nonpartisan California Policy Center, told The Center Square.
“Moving the compensation of public-sector employees slightly in the direction of their private-sector counterparts should not be a controversial response to this economic crisis,” he added. “Until the state can take on union special interests, it won't be able to emerge from it.”
Newsom’s plan identifies $14 billion in cuts that would go into effect July 1 if California doesn’t receive federal aid before then.
Assembly and Senate leaders’ plan encourages unions to negotiate pay reductions, but does not require them to give concessions. The unions have been negotiating pay cuts with Newsom’s bargaining team based on a June 12 deadline they were given by the administration.
Newsom’s office has said the governor believes an overall deal will be reached by June 15. He said he appreciates “the collaborative spirit,” and that state leaders were engaging in “very robust and very positive conversations.”
Regardless of how much unions agree to reduce raises or take pay cuts, both the governor’s budget and the legislative leaders’ proposals increase taxes on businesses to generate an additional $4.4 billion in revenue.