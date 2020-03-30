(The Center Square) – The number of California residents killed by COVID-19 climbed to 133 Monday as hospitals prepared for a continued surge in new patients.
More than 6,400 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state, and more than 1,000 with the disease have been hospitalized.
Health officials expect both numbers to continue to climb for at least a couple of weeks.
COVID-19 is the novel coronavirus first discovered in China in December.
More than 139,700 people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with and more than 2,400 people have died. Most who contract it experience only mild symptoms, but some, including the elderly and those with other medical conditions, can experience more severe symptoms that lead to death.