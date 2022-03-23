(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to send $400 payments to registered vehicle owners in California as part of an $11 billion relief package that comes as residents face the nation’s highest gas prices.
The proposal announced on Wednesday would send at least $400 per registered vehicle, with a two-vehicle cap. The payments will come in the form of $400 debit cards for each registered vehicle owner, and individuals would be eligible for up to two cars, according to the governor’s office.
Eligibility is based on vehicle registration, not tax records – a measure Newsom’s office said will ensure seniors on Social Security Disability income and low-income non-tax filers also receive relief. The governor will be meeting with legislators to discuss the proposal in the coming days, and if approved, payments could become available in July.
Newsom estimated that the tax refunds would cost the state $9 billion.
“We’re taking immediate action to get money directly into the pockets of Californians who are facing higher gas prices as a direct result of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine,” Newsom said in a statement. “But this package is also focused on protecting people from volatile gas prices, and advancing clean transportation – providing three months of free public transportation, fast-tracking electric vehicle incentives and charging stations, and new funding for local biking and walking projects.”
The governor’s proposal also includes $2 billion for additional relief, including $750 million in grants to transit and rail agencies to provide free transit for Californians for three months. In a news release, Newsom’s office said this would cover the 3 million Californians per day who take the bus, subway or light rail.
The proposal also includes $600 million to pause part of the sales tax rate on diesel for a year and $523 million to pause the annual inflationary adjustment to gas and diesel excise tax rates. Currently, California’s per gallon excise tax rate is 51.1 cents and is scheduled to increase in July unless it is paused.
The proposal comes as state officials and lawmakers face increasing pressure to address skyrocketing gas prices. As of Wednesday, the average price for a gallon of gas in California was $5.87 per gallon, according to AAA.
Last week, Democratic leadership in the Assembly and Senate revealed they are crafting a proposal to send $200 rebates to California taxpayers and dependents. That came after a separate group of Democrats proposed sending $400 to all California taxpayers.
Republicans in the Legislative have also pushed to suspend the state’s gas excise tax for six months, though that measure has faced pushback from Democratic lawmakers who say it would interrupt funds for schools and infrastructure.
Under Newsom’s proposal, people who own electric vehicles would qualify for a rebate, but most businesses with car fleets would not be eligible, according to the Associated Press.