(The Center Square) – The number of people in California testing positive for coronavirus over the past week dipped below 3 percent for the first time since the pandemic started in March.
The rate was 3.1 percent for the last two weeks, and that ratio fell to 2.8 percent for the past seven days.
The good news comes as the state topped a grim milestone over the weekend, surpassing 15,000 coronavirus deaths. That puts California, at 15,071 fatalities, fourth in the nation behind New York, New Jersey and Texas. The state continues to lead the country in infections with 790,729.
Those numbers include an additional 4,710 cases and 54 deaths reported Monday.
Health officials warned, however, the decline could be tied to a drop in testing. Wildfires that are blanketing the state with toxic air quality and a recent heat wave have led to fewer people getting tested.
In Orange County, which has been moved to the second phase of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four-tier plan for reopening, politicians, union leaders and tourism promoters are pleading with Newsom to allow theme parks to open – particularly Disneyland and Knott’s Berry Farm.
The cities around Disneyland have lost $1.3 billion in taxes and other revenues since the closure began six months ago, according to the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce.
Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles is also pushing to reopen. Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando in Florida have both reopened with occupancy limits and other safety precautions in place.
The top health official for the University of California system told regents recently they should be making plans for online classes and limited access to campuses for not only this fall but beyond.
“This is not something that will go away quickly,” Dr. Carrie Byington, who leads UC Health, told regents during an online meeting last week.
UC Health oversees 19 professional health schools and six health systems. The UC system overall includes nine undergraduate campuses, with seven of them set to begin the fall term on Oct. 1. UC Berkeley and UC Merced began classes in August.
Merced so far has reported no new cases, while Berkeley reported 61 new infections, although only two of the students lived on campus. School officials said all of the cases have been traced to off-campus encounters.
The Cal State University system, which has 23 campuses, recently announced it would continue with online learning for the rest of the academic year.