(The Center Square) –
California shattered its record for the most new cases of coronavirus reported in one day with 11,142 on Tuesday, the first time the daily total went into five figures.
There were also 144 additional deaths reported Tuesday. The state now has 346,589 confirmed cases and 7,243 deaths.
Questions continue to abound, however, over how to approach the coming school year. The state’s two largest districts, Los Angeles and San Diego counties, have said they will continue with distance learning when classes resume next month, as have 20 districts in the Bay Area.
The Orange County Board of Education, however, voted 4-1 to allow students to return to class with no requirements for face masks or social distancing. The board said the final decision would be left up to individual districts, and so far half of the 28 districts in the county have said they would continue with distance learning for now.
The board’s recommendations for districts that do reopen include daily temperature checks for students and staff, frequent handwashing and use of sanitizer and nightly disinfection of classrooms, offices and buses.
The board in a white paper called distance learning an “utter failure” and called for allowing parents to send their children to another district or a charter school if their home district does not reopen.
“Among our greatest responsibilities as adults is our responsibility to model courage and persistence in the face of uncertainty and fear, which is what many families are feeling with the mixed messages surrounding the reopening of schools,” the board said in the paper.
Orange County reported 865 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, putting it over 26,000 total since the pandemic began. There were also nine additional deaths reported for a total of 433, and the county reached a new high in hospitalizations for coronavirus patients with 712.
Add the Tournament of Roses Parade to the list of California events cancelled due to coronavirus. Parade officials made the announcement Wednesday to call off the 132nd edition scheduled for Jan. 1, 2021.
The annual event, held the morning of New Year’s Day ahead of the Rose Bowl, was last called off from 1942 to 1945 during World War II.