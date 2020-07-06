(The Center Square) – California's state Capitol building closed Monday after a state lawmaker and others who work there tested positive for COVID-19.
Assemblywoman Autumn Burke, D-Marina Del Rey, and four other Capitol workers tested positive over the July 4 holiday weekend.
"On July 3rd I received a call from the Assembly Human Resources Department that I had a 'mask to mask' exposure to COVID-19 on June 26th," Burke tweeted Monday. "I was tested on the morning of July 4th and received my results in the evening that I had tested positive for the coronavirus."
Lawmakers were in session June 26 working on the state's budget.
"Currently, my daughter and I have no symptoms, but will be remaining in quarantine until released by a doctor," Burke wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes. We are fine, but it is of the utmost importance that everyone stay safe, be healthy & remain vigilant."
Lawmakers are on recess this week but are scheduled to return July 13.
The Capitol will remain closed for one week for a deep cleaning.