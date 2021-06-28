(The Center Square) – California lawmakers are working on a plan to loan coastal cities money to buy beachfront properties before they say residents are forced to leave because of rising water levels.
The California Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated up to $10 billion in existing beachfront properties are likely to be underwater, physically, by 2050. Another report said up to $100 billion could be at risk of flooding in the next 30 years.
Should Gov. Gavin Newsom enact S.B. 83, the state would provide municipalities with loans to purchase the homes from their current owners. They would rent out the newly-purchased properties to the previous owner or others in hopes of paying back that low-interest loan.
Sen. Ben Allen, D-Santa Monica, told an Assembly committee last week the Sea Level Rise Revolving Loan Program represented government-subsidized protection to ensure residents aren’t stuck with an uninhabitable home.
“It provides a very interesting tool to cities that are, currently, really struggling with all of the politics associated with the sea level crisis,” Allen said. “Cities are now faced with these incredibly difficult choices where they’re forced to choose between pouring more money into a sea wall, which keeps collapsing, to protect a stretch of these expensive homes, or putting that money into the fire department or to parks.”
A homeowner would not be required to sell their land to the respective municipality, something that could negate the initiative’s goal.
Republicans were supportive of the bill but expressed caution about how the fund would be paid.
“I am wary of where we are going to get the funds for this,” said Assembly Member Devon Mathis, R-Visalia. “We all know coastal properties are quite expensive.”
Allen reassured committee members that the plan would have safeguards to protect against municipalities or the state losing money.
Allen had sponsored a similar measure in the previous session that failed to make it out of committee.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency purchases homes in flood-prone areas of the Southeast via local agencies, finding that it’s cheaper to buy the properties and demolish them instead of paying for the response after an inevitable flood.