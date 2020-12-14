(The Center Square) – Liberty Counsel has filed a renewed application to the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of California-based Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry asking the court to approve an injunction in their federal lawsuit against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s worship ban.
The request by the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit religious freedom organization comes after the Supreme Court sided with the church groups on Dec. 3 and vacated lower California court rulings that had rejected emergency petitions filed by the religious organizations.
The Supreme Court also directed the California district court to reconsider its ruling in light of the fact that it had recently granted an injunction for churches and synagogues in New York. But the court has not followed the Supreme Court’s directive, Liberty Counsel argues, as Gov. Newsom continues to fight the case.
“The judge’s desire to delay this case would only impose the very irreparable harm that the Supreme Court found in Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo and Agudath Israel v. Cuomo,” Liberty Counsel states. “Every Justice has affirmed applicants’ right to return to this court when such a circumstance occurs.”
By contrast, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals acted promptly on Dec. 3 to comply with the Supreme Court’s directive. On Dec. 4, Harvest Rock filed a renewed Motion and Memorandum of Law for a temporary restraining order (TRO) and preliminary injunction (PI). They also filed a notice requesting the district court to issue injunctive relief without the delay of a hearing due to the irreparable harm.
On Dec. 5, the district court set a hearing for Dec. 8; Newsom opposed the requested relief.
On Dec. 7, Liberty Counsel filed a response in the district court emphasizing the harsher restrictions in California compared to New York and the impending criminal threats against Harvest Rock Church, the pastors, staff and parishioners.
But on Dec. 8, the district court held a 10-minute hearing and refused to address the requested relief, instead accepting Newsom’s request to delay the hearing so that he could file another brief on Dec. 14, followed by a hearing on Dec. 18.
The conflict between Newsom and Harvest Rock has been going on since the governor’s worship ban began and after the ministry sued on July 17. Since then, the district court has rejected and imposed delays for 59 days, Liberty Counsel argues.
“The delay by the district court has been a pattern,” Liberty Counsel said in a statement. “The Supreme Court has already issued to this court, and every other, a roadmap that leads to one destination – that the restrictions on churches and places of worship in California violate the First Amendment Free Exercise Clause. In Roman Catholic Diocese v. Cuomo, the High Court stated unequivocally: ‘There can be no question that the challenged restrictions, if enforced, will cause irreparable harm.’”
Newsom’s orders ban all in-person worship for more than 99 percent of the state, Liberty Counsel notes. The Code Enforcement Division for the City of Pasadena and the criminal prosecutor have threatened criminal charges, fines, and closure against the church and its ministries for holding worship services against the governor’s and local health orders, including threats to all parishioners and staff of up to one year in prison, daily criminal charges and $1,000 fines.
“Our case is back at the Supreme Court to seek emergency relief from the daily criminal threats and fines," Liberty Counsel founder and Chairman Mat Staver said. "These threats and fines extend to every parishioner and carry up to one year in prison. The lower district court cannot ignore the irreparable harm or the Supreme Court’s clear roadmap. The High Court has left the door open for resolution.”
Newsom and local authorities argue the state’s ongoing lockdown is needed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. According to state data, there are reportedly 1.5 million cases of the coronavirus and of them slightly more than 13,000 are hospitalized, representing as a percentage of the state’s population 3.8 percent and 0.03 percent, respectively.