(The Center Square) – At least 9,392 acres in California have burned since January, more than three times the five-year average over the same time period in previous years, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reports.
The estimated total number of acres burned from January to mid-May 2021, exceeds 13,900 when combining Cal Fire data with other agency data.
Since January, 1,812 fires have charred nearly 9,400 acres compared to 1,159 fires that burned nearly 1,700 acres over the same time period last year, state data reveal.
To put this in perspective, 2020 was more than a record year of wildfires, it was “among the most severe since the founding of our nation,” Cal Fire states in its 2020 Fire Siege report. The 122-page report chronicles the challenges the state faced last year with more than 4 million acres scorched.
Last year, fires in California burned an area “larger than the state of Connecticut,” and the state is expecting an even worse season this summer.
Five of the state’s 10 largest wildfires ever recorded occurred in 2020, including the state's largest fire – the August Complex “Gigafire” – which burned more than one million acres and destroyed more than 900 structures. Overall, 28 civilians and three firefighters died, 9,248 structures were destroyed, and 4.2 million acres were scorched.
Only the “Big Burn” of 1910 stands comparable to the fires of 2020, Cal Fire says.
Last August, the SCU and LNU Lightning Complexes fires burned at the same time, and at the time of containment were the 3rd- and 4th- largest fires in California history.
The Creek Fire was the largest single fire in California history that did not originate as a complex of fires.
And it’s only expected to get worse.
To mitigate the damage and spread of wildfires, Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $2 billion in emergency preparedness investments, the single largest investment in wildfire preparedness in California history. Money will fund the purchase of new firefighting equipment and investments in land and forest management projects.
While much of the fires in California have been attributed to faulty electric equipment or drought, some fires, like the Palisades Fire in the Santa Monica Mountains that raged over the weekend, are caused by arson.
Over the weekend, more than 1,300 fires burned in Los Angeles County. By Monday, at least one person had been arrested for allegedly starting the fire.
Roughly 1,000 people were under mandatory evacuation and 500 homes threatened by flames that 540 firefighters battled to contain.
From January to April 2021, CAL FIRE law enforcement officers have arrested 44 arson suspects, an average of one arrest every three days. Californians are encouraged to call the Arson Hotline at 800-468-4408 with any information about suspicious fires.