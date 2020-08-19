The Center Square) – Health officials in California are starting to consider what steps to take once a second attempt is made to reopen the state’s economy as the coronavirus infection rate continues to improve.
Although most of the state’s 58 counties remain on Gov. Gavin Newsom's watchlist that prevents them from fully opening all parts of their economy, several are showing progress toward meeting the necessary benchmarks to be removed.
The key metrics involved include average number of daily new infections, hospitalizations, deaths and the availability of intensive care beds and ventilators. Counties must maintain fewer than 100 new cases a day per 100,000 residents for 14 consecutive days.
San Diego County, the state’s second largest, has been removed from the list while Los Angeles County, California’s most populous, is showing improvement.
Los Angeles County’s latest infection rate numbers show 239 new daily positive tests per 100,000 residents, but that is a marked improvement over the 335 per capita it recorded last week.
Santa Cruz County, number 25 in terms of population, has also been removed from the list.
Newsom said Tuesday that the state is drafting a new set of protocols on how counties can go about relaxing restrictions and reopening once they are taken off the watchlist.
“The last time we did this we empowered local health officials to make decisions for themselves,” he said. “We’re going to be focusing a much deeper emphasis on the how this time, not just the when.”
As fall approaches, health officials are also urging residents to prepare for flu season, including receiving a vaccination shot.
“Not only will it protect you and your communities, but it may be exactly what you need to avoid a visit to the emergency room,” Dr. Mark Ghaly, state health officer, said in a statement. “We know that additional movement in the ER and urgent care centers might create an exposure risk.”
Ghaly also said he is hopeful that the same precautions people are taking against coronavirus – wearing face masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings – could also help ease the spread of the flu.
Vaccination rates, however, have fallen off sharply compared to last year. That includes both flu shots for adults and a series of vaccines normally given to infants and toddlers, as healthy people have taken steps to avoid non-emergency visits to health care facilities.
To date, California has seen a cumulative 640,722 cases of COVID-19, including 6,099 reported Tuesday, and 11,537 deaths, including an additional 193 reported Tuesday.