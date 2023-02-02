FILE - A sales associate arranges guns on display at Burbank Ammo & Guns in Burbank, Calif., Thursday, June 23, 2022. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to limit where people can carry concealed guns. His Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, endorsement of legislation follows several high profile mass shootings that left dozens dead across the state in January. The proposal would ban people from carrying concealed guns in churches, public libraries, private businesses, and other places. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)