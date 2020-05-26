(The Center Square) – Places of worship across California now can serve congregants at 25 percent capacity or up to 100 people, whichever number is lower, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday.
"I know some people think that's too much, too fast, too soon," Newsom said, "others think, frankly, that didn't go far enough."
Newsom has faced lawsuits from church leaders across California claiming the governor's stay at home order to slow the spread of COVID-19 violated their First Amendment rights to the free practice the religion.
Tuesday's announcement also comes after President Donald Trump on Friday declared churches and other places of worship were essential and demanded that governors allow them to reopen.
"Today, I am identifying houses of worship – churches and synagogues and mosques – as essential places that provide essential services," Trump said. "Some governors have deemed liquor stores and abortion clinics as essential, but have left out churches and houses of worship. It is not right."
Newsom cautioned churchgoers to remain safe and practice social distancing guidelines, because "by no stretch of the imagination is this virus behind us."
Barbers and hair stylists also will be allowed to reopen with restrictions in California counties that have advanced further into stage 2 of the governor's reopening plan. Workers and customers will need to wear masks the entire time a service is being provided.
"Services that cannot be performed with face coverings on both the worker and customer or that require touching the customer’s face, e.g., eyelash services, eyebrow waxing and threading, facials, etc., should be suspended until those types of services are allowed to resume," the state's guidelines read.
Retailers who have been offering curbside pickup of purchases also will be allowed to offer in-store sales with a limited number of customers and other restrictions.