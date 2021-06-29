(The Center Square) – California’s top legal officer is adding a handful of states to a list of locales where state-paid travel is banned, citing laws he says discriminates against the LGBTQ community.
Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office announced it would add five states to its list of locations where Assembly Bill 1887 forbids state-funded travel to take place.
It specifically bans “a state agency, department, board, or commission from authorizing state-funded travel to a state that, after June 26, 2015, has enacted a law authorizing, or repealing existing protections against, discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.”
New to the list are Arkansas, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia.
Each state recently enacted laws that ban transgender females from participating in women’s sporting events or allows organizations to restrict membership based on orientation.
Once the five are added when their aforementioned laws take effect, California’s no-travel list will include 17 states.
The law bans travel such as training or conventions, both common reasons for bureaucratic junkets, as well as business trips to recruit out-of-state businesses to relocate. Exempted from the law are trips to enforce California state law, litigation, federal requests to appear or travel to maintain grants or certificates.
“Assembly Bill 1887 is about aligning our dollars with our values,” Bonta said. “When states discriminate against LGBTQ+ Americans, California law requires our office to take action, Make no mistake: We’re in the midst of an unprecedented wave of bigotry and discrimination in this country – and the State of California is not going to support it.”
The law doesn’t apply to international travel, allowing lawmakers and others affiliated with the California government to travel to China and Middle East countries with more severe discriminatory policies against the LGBTQ community, including capital punishment.