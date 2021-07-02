(The Center Square) – Californians hoping to bring back some bigger bang for their buck from Nevada at the risk of starting fires found themselves with a fine or worse.
With help from local law enforcement, CAL FIRE's Office of the State Fire Marshall seized 79,411 pounds of illegal fireworks over May and June from people attempting to bring them across the California-Nevada border.
“There is no excuse for breaking the law and attempting to transport illegal fireworks into California,” California State Fire Marshal Mike Richwine said. “The illegal fireworks our peace officers have seized puts a dent into the potential devastating injuries, fires, and damage to property that these dangerous devices pose.”
Richwine’s office announced Thursday the two-month operation also resulted in 932 traffic stops for various violations, 215 citations for dangerous fireworks and additional violations and three arrests.
California has some of the most strict fireworks laws in the nation. They require a state-approved “safe and sane” certification to be sold in the state. The list of legal fireworks consists of mostly nonaerial, smaller-scale pyrotechnics that are easily contained.
Anyone caught in possession of nonapproved pyrotechnics risks up to a $1,000 fine, a year in prison or both. The state has another classification for “unaltered dangerous fireworks” that carries a fine of up to $50,000.
State officials are ramping up enforcement this year because of the hot, dry and windy conditions across the state that make for ideal wildfire conflagration.
Law enforcement typically seizes more than 220,000 pounds of fireworks requiring disposal annually; 280,000 pounds have been collected since July 1, 2020.
Firefighters have responded to more than 5,000 emergencies attributed to fireworks since 2017, with last year’s incidents reaching three times more than average.
The large-scale ban on many fireworks in the nation’s most populous state has created a black market for larger fireworks sold on places such as Craig’s List and other social media sites. Los Angeles Police seized more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks from a home Wednesday. They later found several improvised explosive devices at another Los Angeles home and injured 17 people attempting to safely destroy them in a bomb squad chamber.