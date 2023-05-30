(The Center Square) - Funding to build emergency facilities and resilience centers is now in place and available for entities wanting to develop these places of refuge.
The 10-day heatwave last summer and record temperatures in more recent years was given as the motivation to develop these centers in a May 26 release by the Governor’s office.
“California is taking swift action to combat the climate crisis and protect Californians from extreme heat and other climate-driven extremes. These resilience centers are yet another tool we’re using to save lives and adapt to our new climate reality,” Newsom said.
Funding has been divided into two categories: $89 million disbursed by the California Department of Food and Agriculture for emergency centers at fairgrounds, and $98.6 million for the first round of funding for Community Resilience Centers managed by the California Strategic Growth Council.
California’s Climate Adaptation Strategy and Extreme Heat Action Plan has allocated $48 billion dollars to support climate programs. The resilience and emergency centers are part of that strategy with a stated goal of providing shelter during climate events or emergency shelter as a result of extreme climate. Round 1 awards will be made this fall.
Community Resilience Centers grants will be available in 3 categories: Planning, Project Development and Implementation.
The Planning Grant fund is $5 million total with awards anticipated to range from $100,000 to $500,00 to be used for funding the initial stages of project development for community engagement, coordination, with the intent of creating a plan for the center.
A total of $9.6 million will be available for CRC Project Development Grants. Awards are expected to each range from $500,000 to $5 million. “Project Development Grants will fund pre-development and basic infrastructure activities that advance community-serving facilities’ capability to serve as a future Community Resilience Center. The grants will prioritize applicants from disadvantaged unincorporated communities, Tribal communities and rural communities.”
Implementation Grants has a total pool of $84 million to fund new construction and upgrades of facilities to serve as Community Resilience Centers, as well as services and programs that build overall community resilience. Each award will range from $1 million to $10 million.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture has already designated their $89 million to 12 fairgrounds to build or improve emergency resilience centers. Their largest grants were $30 million to the 3rd DAA Silver dollar Fair in Butte County to upgrade the New Event Center and the Jack Vanella Hall.