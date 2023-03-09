People fill the main entryway of George Washington High School in 2019 to view the controversial 13-panel, 1,600-square foot mural, the "Life of Washington." The San Francisco school board has voted to remove the names of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln from public schools. The board voted in favor of renaming 44 San Francisco school sites with new names with no connection to slavery, oppression, racism or similar criteria. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)