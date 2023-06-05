FILE - Newly-released inmate George Ballentine holds his prescription medicine Suboxone outside a pharmacy on July 23, 2018, in Greenfield, Mass. The attorneys general for 41 states and the District of Columbia announced a $102.5 million settlement Friday, June 2, 2023, with Suboxone maker Indivior Inc., over claims that the company schemed to keep generic competitors off the market. Suboxone, a branded version of buprenorphine and naloxone, is used to treat opioid addiction.