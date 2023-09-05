Ryan Williams, with the Utah Drivers License Division, displays his cell phone with the pilot version of the state's mobile ID on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in West Valley City, Utah. The card that millions of people use to prove their identity to everyone from police officers to liquor store owners may soon be a thing of the past as a growing number of states develop digital driver's licenses. In Utah, over 100 people have a pilot version of the state's mobile ID, and that number is expected to grow to 10,000 by year's end. Widespread production is expected to begin at the start of 2022.