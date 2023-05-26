(The Center Square) - A new bill, the PUBLIC Lands Act, cosponsored by U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif) and introduced by U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif), “To provide for the protection of and investment in certain Federal land in the State of California, and for other purposes,” was announced May 26 and aims to protect over 100 million acres of California’s public lands.
“Our public lands and natural spaces are some of our state’s greatest gifts — from the San Gabriel Mountains, to the Carrizo Plain, to the Northern California Redwoods. It is incumbent upon us to be thoughtful stewards of these special places so that our communities can enjoy them and benefit from America’s natural resources for generations to come,” said Senator Padilla.
Aptly named the Protecting Unique and Beautiful Landscapes by Investing in California (PUBLIC) Lands Act, the bill promises to protect, conserve and improve management of California’s public lands in northwest California, the Central Coast, and Los Angeles.
Maintaining fire resilience, restoring aquatic habitat, protecting water quality and improving the recreation experience of visitors within the “the scenic, recreational, natural, cultural, and wildlife values of the restoration area,” are some of the purposes outlined in the bill.
“California’s landscapes – from our iconic desert to our snow-capped mountains to our majestic coast – face numerous threats including climate change and urban sprawl. Safeguarding these places is so important, which is why I’m proud to join with Senator Padilla to protect more than 1 million acres of public land in California,” said Senator Feinstein.
The bill includes the Northwest California Wilderness, Recreation, and Working Forests Act, which is led in the House by Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.-02) which was first introduced to the House of Representatives in February 2021.
“California’s North Coast is home to some of the world’s most iconic public lands and spectacular wild spaces,” Huffman said. “With this bill, we can support healthy and resilient ecosystems, as well as ensure future generations can experience the beauty and wonder of California’s incredible public lands.”
Also included in the PUBLIC Lands Act is the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act, which is led in the House by Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.-24), and introduced to the House Committee on Natural Resources in February 2021.
“The Central Coast is home to some of the most beautiful public lands in America. It’s up to us to be good stewards of the environment and the Central Coast Heritage Protection Act will conserve over 250,000 acres of public land for future generations to inherit and enjoy,” said Representative Carbajal.
The San Gabriel Mountains Foothills and Rivers Protection Act, which was led in the House by Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.-28) is the third bill now falling under the umbrella of the PUBLIC Lands Act. It was also introduced to Congress in February 2021. Over 100,000 acres is added for protection.
“The Los Angeles area is among the most park-poor regions of the country despite being blessed by gorgeous rivers, forests, and mountains of the San Gabriels right in our backyard. This legislation would further protect the San Gabriel Mountains by preserving thousands of acres of land and water so more people now and in future generations can experience our area’s unique gifts of nature,” said Representative Chu.
The bill, if enacted, is aligned to the national goal of conserving 30% of public wilderness by 2030 and is supported by a number of individual advocates and organizations for conservation including the Nature for All Coalition, the Sierra Club, and the Hispanic Access Foundation.
“As we protect the environment, we must do so in a way that reverses racial and economic disparities in access to the outdoors, because our public lands belong to all Americans. Some of the protected land in this bill serves densely populated areas of the state that don’t have access to nature, which will help rebalance this historic disparity,” Padilla remarked.