(The Center Square) - California has been declared a “Major Disaster" area by President Biden. The declaration comes as ongoing rain and extensive damage continues in the state that saw 47 counties in a “storm state of emergency.”
Governor Gavin Newsom had requested the declaration in a March 28 letter which highlighted the devastation in California’s Central Coast, San Joaquin Valley, Sierra Foothills, Southern California and throughout the state.
“California continues to recover from multiple, consecutive disasters that warranted and received emergency declarations and major disaster declarations,” the request said. “Now, due to the damage caused by the Late Winter Storms…I am requesting a Major Disaster Declaration..”
The White House announcement means that the state can get continued support for its ongoing response and recovery efforts, with the state and local governments assuming all applicable non-federal shared costs as required by the Stafford Act.
“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” said Governor Newsom.
Housing assistance, food aid, counseling, and medical and legal services will be made available to eligible Californians by the declaration.
Residents of Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties will have federal funding available to them, with public assistance going to help state, tribal and local governments as well. As damage assessments continue, more counties may be added for federal relief.
Tulare Lake Basin communities were especially hit hard with significant flooding. The county had over 9,000 evacuation warnings and over 4,000 evacuation orders. Agricultural losses are currently estimated at $60 million due to extensive flooding of crop fields. The potential for even further damage is ever present as the Sierra Nevada snowpack melts releasing more water into the area. The governor’s response has provided for floodwater diversion, debris removal, levee repairs and the temporary relocation of schools in the Tulare Lake Basin. The county is ranked in the 92nd percentile for overall social vulnerability, and within California, their population ranks the most vulnerable in terms of their socioeconomic status factor.
Newsom’s gratitude was unmistakable “ “First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery. We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership.”
California Department of Social Services through its Rapid Response Fund, would deploy disaster relief services to illegal immigrants and communities that are ineligible for FEMA individual assistance. “Selected local partners will announce details once they receive their funding awards and can begin providing services,” a release from the governor’s office stated.
The declaration facilitates the California National Guard and other state personnel in the mobilization of food, water, sandbags, cots, and other commodities to areas in need; and providing equipment and personnel to assist in the fortification of levees, clearing of debris and snow from roadways, medical support at shelters, and staffing support for local assistance centers.
Business Proprietors and residents in the named counties can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621-3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.