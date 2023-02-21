(The Center Square) - The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting a massive winter storm anticipated to arrive on the West coast Tuesday and gradually moving into the Central Region of the United States by Wednesday. The developing storm will impact much of the US in the coming days.
Californians from Fort Bragg to Fresno can expect gusts on Tuesday morning, with the strongest winds by Tuesday evening. The most powerful winds can be expected along coastlines, with gale force gusts offshore. Wind speeds can reach between 40 to 55 mph and up to 65 mph at higher elevations. Falling trees and limbs are a concern.
The storm brings a high surf advisory from Santa Monica to Newport Beach. Winter storm warnings are in effect for mountainous areas from Big Bear down to Julian and much of Northern California with heavy snow in higher elevations.
The Inland empire down to El Cajon is under a winter weather advisory. Elevations above 2000 feet are forecasted to have up to 3 inches of snow.
Very dangerous marine conditions start on Tuesday and boaters are advised to remain in port, seek safe harbor or secure sea vessels against dangerous conditions capable of overturning vessels. Conditions will be hazardous to beach goers and swimmers with strong rip-currents and high surf. Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor entrances can also experience breaking waves. Los Angeles and Ventura counties can expect waves 7 to 14 feet high, central coasts may have 10 to 18 feet breakers with high seas peaking at 22 feet.
The combination of high winds, freezing temperatures and precipitation means the weather experienced from shore line to inland and up to mountainous areas will differ as the system moves through.
The “winter storm will spread a large swath of heavy snow from the West Coast to the Northeast through Thursday; freezing rain forecast for the Lower Great Lakes.” the NWS report stated. “Moderate to locally heavy rain as well as some thunderstorms are forecast for the lower elevation/coastal Pacific Northwest Tuesday. Snow will begin to mix in with the rain as temperatures cool Tuesday night into Wednesday, and there is even a chance to see some light snow in the central California valleys.”
At the start of the year, California experienced record-breaking rainfalls with a number of atmospheric river systems or “pineapple express systems” which inundated the state and provided much-needed precipitation to the drought-stricken state.