(The Center Square) - The California Senate passed the 2023-2024 state budget Thursday. The Senate Democrats approved amending the budget over the weekend which was a source of concern for Republicans saying that it limits public input and decreases transparency.
“We’ve had subcommittee meetings in each house and there are differences. How in this process, are we going to reconcile the differences between the two houses? Which used to be done in a conference committee but clearly we’re not having one of those today,” Republican Senator Roger Niello, R-Fair Oaks, Vice Chair of the Senate Budget Committee said on the floor last week.
Senator Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, assured Niello that the differences weren’t that many and they had been discussed between the two houses including the subchairs and the staff to come to an agreement between the Assembly and Senate which could be presented to the governor.
“The budget bills that crossed the desk on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will reflect those agreements,” Skinner assured.
Some of the actual spending details of the budget have not been ironed out and the budget’s passage serves to meet the state’s June 15th deadline but the plan for spending isn’t as clear.
“Passing this budget meets the state deadline, but it is nothing more than a shell game that fails to meet the needs of taxpayers. I fear this placeholder budget largely ignores the economic uncertainty that will negatively impact Californians in the future and put us in an even deeper financial hole,” Niello said in a statement.
One of the challenges of the California budget is linked to the fact that the IRS and the Franchise Tax Board extended the deadline for filing taxes to October 16th as a result of the devastating impact on the state by atmospheric river systems earlier in the year. This means that some tax revenues for the state will not be realized until October.
“There were significant differences between the two houses earlier in the budget cycle that apparently have been reconciled. The legislative leaders didn’t offer any details, but they really don’t matter because passing a bill, any bill, is just a drill to meet the June 15 deadline,” Dan Walters said in an article in CalMatters.
Facing a $22 billion shortfall, Senate Republicans sent a letter to the governor stating “... we can balance the budget by cutting ineffective spending, or by halting previously approved funds that have not yet been actually spent, and thus balance the budget without negatively affecting the people of California.” They urged Newsom to prioritize lowering the cost of transportation which continue to climb due to higher than average gas prices, reducing costs for renters by expanding the state’s renters’ tax credits, and improving public safety by providing resources to law enforcement and halting prison closures.
The Senate and Assembly decided to restore the multi-year $4 billion in the Transit and Intercity Rail Capitol Program which helps California leverage the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
“Both chambers of the California Legislature proposed a 2023-24 state budget that protects transit agencies from falling off the fiscal cliff and maintains the state’s commitment to fund the planned BART extension through Silicon Valley,” Senator Dave Cortese, D-Santa Clara, said. “Transit is still in a delicate place, however, with an estimated need of $5 billion to sustain operations. I’m joining my colleagues in continuing to advocate for a greater investment to retain and grow transit routes and passengers across the state.”
“It is disappointing to see my Democratic colleagues pass a budget that overspends. This budget relies on unrealistic revenue assumptions and will lead to multi-year deficits,” Niello lamented.
“There will be a budget committee where there will be public input so.. while it is hard to amend them, unless those budget bills reflect an agreement between the governor and the two houses, they will not necessarily be the final part of the process, so there will still be ability for shaping,” Skinner told Niello in response to his inquiry.