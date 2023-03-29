FILE - Prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. The California Assembly on Monday, March 27, 2023, approved a bill that would let the California Energy Commission decide whether to penalize oil companies for price gouging. The bill now heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has said he will sign it into law. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)