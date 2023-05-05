FILE - Demonstrators rally in front of the Edward Roybal Federal Building, at a rally against Asian hate crimes on March 27, 2021 downtown Los Angeles. The California attorney general's office said Tuesday, June 28, 2022, hate crimes in 2021 shot up 33% to nearly 1,800 reported incidents. That is the sixth highest tally on record and the highest since after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.