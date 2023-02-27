Voters in Redondo Beach, California, will decide on five charter amendments and one ordinance at an election on March 7. Charter Amendment 1 would make the following changes to the bid process for public works projects:
- Increase the threshold for public works projects required to go through the formal bidding process from $50,000 to $200,000;
- Allow public works projects under $200,000 to be awarded according to an informal bidding process;
- Allow public works projects under $60,000 to be completed by city employees; and
- Allow the city council to change the bid minimums by at most 25% and no more frequently than five years by a four-fifths council vote.
Charter Amendment 2 would allow the city to pay a deposit before supplies, materials, property, or services have been actually delivered or rendered.
Charter Amendment 3 would change language in the charter to gender-neutral.
Charter Amendment 4 would remove the mayoral signature requirement on all contracts, ordinances, resolutions, and warrants, and allow the city council to authorize the city manager or another officer to sign such documents.
Charter Amendment 5 would adopt ranked-choice voting for city elections. City Councilmember Laura Emdee, who supports the change, said, “Runoff elections are expensive and have historically been hostile. Runoff elections also tend to have lower voter turnout than the city’s March general election. Using instant runoff, Redondo Beach will experience more amicable campaigns at a lower cost.” Seven cities in California have adopted ranked-choice voting, including Oakland, San Francisco, San Leandro, Berkeley, Albany, Eureka, and Palm Desert.
Measure CT would authorize the city to enact a cannabis and hemp business tax ranging from 3% to 9% of gross receipts for retail sales and a tax on cannabis testing labs at a rate between 1% to 3% of gross receipts.
All polls in California are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day.