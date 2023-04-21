(The Center Square) - California has now sold more than 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles, the state announced on Friday.
California reached the mark two years faster than expected.
Thus far, Californians have capitalized on $2 billion in zero-emissions vehicle incentives, which the governor’s office said encouraged people to purchase more of them.
Now, 21% of all new cars sold in California are zero-emissions, and 40% of the entire country’s zero-emissions vehicle sales take place in California.
“No other state in the nation is doing as much as we are to accelerate our electric and zero emissions future,” Newsom said in a press release from his office. “California is setting the bar for climate action – and we’re achieving our goals years ahead of schedule thanks to unprecedented investments secured in partnership with the Legislature. We’re making real progress on the world’s most ambitious plan to end the tailpipe so our kids and grandkids are left with a cleaner, healthier planet.”
Additionally, California announced a new Joint Statement of Intent between several state departments and agencies on Friday that it said plans for energy supply, facilities, grid development, plus EV chargers and hydrogen stations.
The data comes as the state tries to make zero-emissions vehicles the norm in California. State law will require half of all new heavy-duty truck sales to be zero emissions by 2035, a plan approved by the Environmental Protection Agency last month.