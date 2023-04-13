Riverside Police Lt. Kevin Kauk, left, San Bernardino Chief of Police Darren Goodman, center, an Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez walk past the state Capitol where earlier in the day a "credible threat" forced California senators out of the building In Sacramento, Calif., Thursday April 13, 2023. State Senate officials say they were notified about the threat by the California Highway Patrol, which declined to comment further. The three law enforcement members were at the Capitol to talk to lawmakers about legislation that could be detrimental to law enforcement.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)