(The Center Square) – Congressman Pete Aguilar, a San Bernardino Democrat, officially launched his political action committee aimed at unseating the five California Republicans in Congress whose districts voted for President Joe Biden in 2020.
With the Republican Party holding a congressional majority of just five seats, the plan to target some of the nation’s most vulnerable Republicans could make a major impact in national politics.
Speaking last month at the California Democratic Convention, Aguilar said, “the path to the House majority begins and ends in California.”
Personally mentored by former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and now serving as chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Aguilar has been glowingly referred to as “the future of the party.” Through this new political action committee, the California House Majority Fund, Aguilar will have the opportunity to personally shape and support the next potential crop of Democratic members of Congress.
The fund will target Republicans John Duarte of Alameda, David Valadao of Porterville, Mike Garcia of Santa Clarita, Young Kim of Yorba Linda and Michelle Steel in Garden Grove.
First elected to Congress in 2016, Aguilar quickly rose through the ranks under Pelosi’s direct tutelage, being granted a seat on the powerful Appropriations Committee in just his second term.