(The Center Square) - California has one of the worst state income tax codes in the United States, according to a new report.
California's state income tax code ranks 49th out of 50 states in the 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index released by the Tax Foundation this week.
California has a progressive tax system with rates exceeding most states, which hurt it in the rankings. The state has nine different marginal income tax rates, varying from 1% to 12.3%. California’s top rate is the highest marginal state income tax rate in the United States, according to Turbo Tax.
"High marginal rates adversely affect labor output and investment and can influence location decision-making, especially in an era of enhanced mobility, where it is easier for individuals to move without jeopardizing their current job or without limiting the scope of their search for a new one," the Tax Foundation’s report said.
California held steady in the rankings; its state income tax code also ranked 49th out of 50 states last year, according to the Tax Foundation report.
New York was the only state with a worse ranking than California in the report.
California's three neighboring states fared better on the list: Nevada (fifth), Arizona (16th), and Oregon (42nd).
The rankings favored states with no income tax or a low state income tax. For example, the four states that tied for the top spot in the rankings were Florida, Alaska, Wyoming, and South Dakota; none of those states have a state-level individual income tax.
Individual income tax rates affect small businesses in many ways, the report notes. On Monda, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed May as "Small Business Month."
"This month, we recognize the tremendous success of our small businesses and their contributions to the California economy. We affirm our commitment to helping California’s small businesses thrive and, above all, we commit to ensuring that the California Dream can be a reality for everyone.," the governor said in his proclamation.