(The Center Square) - A Beverly Hills man appeared in federal court earlier this week due to a criminal complaint alleging he stole over $1.8 million in jewelry, clothing, and accessories, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California.
The man allegedly stole from two people at a Beverly Hills hotel in May and traveled to Florida to sell the stolen goods.
Jobson Marangoni De Castro, 37, faces charges in a complaint filed Monday with interstate transportation of stolen property. Law enforcement arrested him on Monday at Los Angeles International Airport.
The two victims, both Brazil residents, were in Beverly Hills for a May 9 fashion event, the affidavit filed with the complaint said.
On May 10, De Castro allegedly Ubered to the victims' hotel, tricked an employee into giving him a key to their room, and stole six suitcases while they were at dinner.
The suitcases had jewelry, clothing and accessories worth over $1.8 million.
Later that evening, the victims saw their six suitcases were missing from their hotel room. The hotel contacted law enforcement about the theft.
While in Miami in May, De Castro messaged the buyer on Instagram. He told the buyer that he wanted to sell a diamond necklace and luxury watch but lacked the papers for them since they were in a box that belonged to his late mother.
The jewelry in question matched the description of jewelry stolen in Beverly Hills a few days earlier, the complaint said.
That same month, the buyer wired De Castro $50,000 for the jewelry. De Castro allegedly brought it to the buyer’s store in Miami.
The affidavit alleges De Castro gave the buyer the name "Jobs Marangoni," the name he used on his Uber account.
The release notes that defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
De Castro faces a statutory maximum 10-year federal prison sentence if convicted.
The FBI and the Beverly Hills Police Department are investigating this matter, while Assistant United States Attorney Sarah S. Lee of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.