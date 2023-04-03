FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. On Friday, March 31, 2023, California and three other states joined a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking JetBlue's $3.8 billion purchase of Spirit Airlines, which is scheduled for trial this fall. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)