(The Center Square) – City of San Diego officials have been approved for $1.7 million in state funding to support refugee students in area schools.
The funding comes from the California Department of Social Services and will authorize city officials to reimburse the San Diego Unified School District for expenses incurred in adjusting refugee students.
The San Diego City Council will vote on accepting the funding at its August 1 meeting.
Jose Ysea, public information officer for the City of San Diego, told The Center Square that the city will not comment until funding is approved at the August 1 meeting.
"At this point, we will be able to talk about how it will be used once approved," Ysea said.
There are about 4,000 migratory children and youth (ages 3 to 21) in 56 school districts across San Diego and Orange counties, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.