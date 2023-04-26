(The Center Square) - In Round 2 funding for the Mentored Internship Program, 39 behavioral health organizations throughout California were awarded $17 million to support the development of mentors among behavioral health service providers.
“California needs more health care workers and through this mentorship program, we are supporting young professionals at the start of their careers and equipping them with the skills needed to help tackle the opioid crisis,” said Governor Newsom.
The grants awarded to the organizations provide mentored and paid internships for more than 1,000 behavioral health interns, ranging from students in alternative high school to doctoral programs. Among the awardees were organizations that address alcoholism, community and family matters, and drug addiction.
“The grants going out today will help ensure that our health care workforce better reflects the communities they serve, and help expand access to critical behavioral health services for all Californians,” Newsom clarified.
The Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) contracted with Advocates for Human Potential, Inc. (AHP), an organization which develops health and human services systems of care and business operations, to facilitate the Behavioral Health Workforce Development (BHWD) project.
Each of the awardees will receive up to $500,000 to enhance and build a workforce that’s skilled in caring for the drug addicted, and at-risk populations.
The Behavioral Health Workforce Development program partners educational institutions with behavioral health providers to intern students in the field and better prepare them for careers in behavioral health through knowledge, skills and internships that lead to job opportunities.
“Today’s awards support the Administration’s ongoing commitment to address the opioid epidemic,” said DHCS Director Baass. “The Department of Health Care Services is working with community partners throughout the state to build a robust workforce of behavioral health professionals to serve California’s many diverse communities.”
The program covers a broad spectrum of students. Students in such fields as social work, public health and psychology are encouraged to serve as interns, as are students pursuing associate degrees at community colleges, undergraduate and graduate students, and students or recent graduates of high school or alternative high school.